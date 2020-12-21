32-year-old Kuwait returnee ‘disappears’ from Vijayawada International Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman who arrived from Kuwait went missing from the Vijayawada International Airport on Wednesday evening.

However, the incident came to light on Sunday when her husband Satyanarayana lodged a missing complaint with the Gannavaram police.

“Durga arrived at the Gannavaram Airport around 6:50 pm from Kuwait on December 16 and didn’t reach our village so far. She is visiting India almost after two years.

CCTV cameras have recorded her arrival. She reached the terminal carrying a stroller with two big luggages and handbags,” Satyanarayana said. However, due to the absence of CCTV network, Durga’s activity wasn’t recorded further and there are no visuals of her coming out of the terminal, he added. Disclosing the details, Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Sivaji said the missing woman was identified as Salasatti Durga, a native of Nelamuru village in Penumantra mandal of West Godavari district.

She is married and has two children. After preliminary investigation, the CI said Satyanarayana had no prior information about his wife’s arrival. He, however, received a communication through WhatsApp on December 17 from Durga’s colleague enquiring whether she reached home safely or not. Then, a shocked Satyanarayana rushed to the airport to enquire about her arrival.

“We have verified the CCTV footage at the airport and found Durga arriving and checking out of the terminal. An FIR has been registered at the station, following a complaint filed by her husband. In his complaint, Satyanarayana had expressed a doubt on one person and we are investigating the case from all angles,” Sivaji said.