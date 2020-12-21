STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

32-year-old Kuwait returnee ‘disappears’ from Vijayawada International Airport

The incident came to light on Sunday when her husband Satyanarayana lodged a missing complaint with the Gannavaram police.

Published: 21st December 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

missing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman who arrived from Kuwait went missing from the Vijayawada International Airport on Wednesday evening.

However, the incident came to light on Sunday when her husband Satyanarayana lodged a missing complaint with the Gannavaram police.

“Durga arrived at the Gannavaram Airport around 6:50 pm from Kuwait on December 16 and didn’t reach our village so far. She is visiting India almost after two years.

CCTV cameras have recorded her arrival. She reached the terminal carrying a stroller with two big luggages and handbags,” Satyanarayana said. However, due to the absence of CCTV network, Durga’s activity wasn’t recorded further and there are no visuals of her coming out of the terminal, he added. Disclosing the details, Gannavaram Circle Inspector K Sivaji said the missing woman was identified as Salasatti Durga, a native of Nelamuru village in Penumantra mandal of West Godavari district.

She is married and has two children. After preliminary investigation, the CI said Satyanarayana had no prior information about his wife’s arrival. He, however, received a communication through WhatsApp on December 17 from Durga’s colleague enquiring whether she reached home safely or not. Then, a shocked Satyanarayana rushed to the airport to enquire about her arrival.

“We have verified the CCTV footage at the airport and found Durga arriving and checking out of the terminal. An FIR has been registered at the station, following a complaint filed by her husband. In his complaint, Satyanarayana had expressed a doubt on one person and we are investigating the case from all angles,” Sivaji said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada International Airport Kuwait
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp