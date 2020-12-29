400 Vignan students get jobs in campus placement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was a joyous occasion at Vignan University as 400 final year students secured jobs in various multinational companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Services, Hexaware, Infosys, Virtusa, Nalsoft, Tek Systems, JARO, HDFC Bank etc.

The selected students will get a salary of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh per annum.

University chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah said that they are transforming students from rural and semi urban background into extraordinary professionals.

University vice-chancellor Dr MYS Prasad, in-charge registrar Dr PMV Rao, Dean, Training and Placement, D Vijay Krishna, HoDs and staff congratulated the selected students.