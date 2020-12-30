Cricket betting racket busted, 11 punters held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Tuesday arrested 11 persons for placing bets on the ongoing Big Bash League T20 matches.

SEB Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police M Satti Babu constituted four special teams. The teams conducted surprise raids at Krishna Lanka and Kunchanapalli.

Disclosing the details, SEB Inspector Hanish said that they arrested three bookies, two phone operators and six punters.

“A total of Rs 63,950 cash, 18 mobile phones, one laptop, a TV set, three bikes and two notebooks were seized from the accused. We have seized the bank accounts operated for illegal transactions and shifted all the accused to Krishna Lanka police station for further investigation,” Hanish added.