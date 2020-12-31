VMC races to finish pending projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With many development projects facing hurdles in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, officials of the VMC are pulling up their socks to complete pending projects to make them accessible for public in the new year.

In an interaction with the media on Wednesday, VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh discussed the developmental activities of VMC in 2020 and the projects to be taken up in future.

On infrastructure projects completed during the year, Venkatesh said the Corporation managed to acquire 45 acres of land accumulated with waste at Ajit Singh Nagar through a biomining project at a cost of Rs 25 crore to put an end to the garbage menace.

In July, a foundation stone was laid for developing a mega park in 13 acres of land, reclaimed from a dumping yard at a cost of Rs 10 crore. So far, 30 per cent of works are completed and plans are under consideration to make it accessible for public by mid-2021.

Informing about new projects to be taken up in 2021, the municipal commissioner said that a detailed project report (DPR) has been readied for executing corridor improvement plan at a cost of Rs 200 crore for a length of 39 km covering MG Road, Eluru Road, Samba Murthy Road and BRTS Road to ease traffic congestion during the peak hours.

L&T was appointed as a consultant agency and a study has been conducted to reduce traffic on these roads.