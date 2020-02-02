Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati protesters term YSRC MP Devarayulu’s visit a ‘political’ move

The farmers observed that the Narasaraopet MP failed to instil confidence in them and termed his visit a ‘political’ move.

Published: 02nd February 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protests against the government’s decision on decentralisation of the capital, continues at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday | Express

Protests against the government’s decision on decentralisation of the capital, continues at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing their indefinite protests against the State government’s decision to shift the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam and High Court to Kurnool, farmers from 29 villages in the Amaravati region staged relay hunger strikes on Saturday. A day after ruling YSRC leader and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu visited villages in the capital region, Telugu Desam’s JC Diwaka Reddy visited Tadikonda mandal to show his support to the protesting farmers. While interacting with them, he criticised the YSRC government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking the opinion of farmers before making a decision on the capital. 

The farmers observed that the Narasaraopet MP failed to instil confidence in them and termed his visit a ‘political’ move. “Instead of speaking on behalf of us, he supported the government’s move and wanted us to participate in talks [with the government]. This is nothing but a political move,” rued the farmers. 

Protesters and villagers, including women, assembled at the protesting venues in Mandadam and Thullur villages in huge numbers and raised slogans against the Chief Minister. Tensed situation continued in Thullur, Mandadam and Velagapudi due to police restrictions in place.

BJP and Jana Sena leaders to tour Amaravati
A delegation of leaders from the BJP and the Jana Sena will tour the villages in the capital region on Sunday, to support the agitations against the move to shift Secretariat to Vizag. The leaders of the two parties will meet at a private resort in Guntur and then proceed to Amaravati

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati protesters YSRC MP Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp