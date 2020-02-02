Gopal Krishna Dwivedi exonerated in Zakir Naik NGO renewal case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS from Andhra Pradesh Gopal Krishna Dwivedi was exonerated from the charges he faced when he was on central deputation in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Dwivedi is currently the Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department in the State. While on Central deputation, he was the joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He faced action for alleged failure to stop the renewal of the controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) even as it was under the scanner of security agencies.

The action taken against Dwivedi and others created a stir in the bureaucratic circles.

After completion of the inquiry, the Under Secretary to the Government of India Sanjay Kumar, in a communication to Dwivedi, said, “After careful consideration of facts and circumstances of the case and taking into account the findings of the report, the competent authority comes to a conclusion that ends of justice would be met if the charges against Dwivedi be dropped and he is exonerated of all the charges levelled against him.’’

Responding to this, Dwivedi tweeted, “Great Relief Finally. After 2.5 years of ordeal case closed exonerating from all charges. Justice done... But what about unbearable torture undergone by self/family...Hope, nothing of sort happens to anyone else. Sincere thanks to all those who supported during difficult times. (sic)” The exoneration came on a day when Rural Development Department, which is headed by Dwivedi, successfully implemented the door to door delivery of pensions.