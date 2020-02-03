Harassed by family, farmer ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over harassment by family members to withdraw a case, a 47-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Tiruvur mandal on Sunday.

According to Tiruvur Sub-Inspector (SI) Subrahmanyam, deceased Peruri Venkateswara Rao of Akkanapalem village was a farmer by profession.

Back in 2017, Venkateswara was attacked by his cousin Peruri Chinna Veerabadram during a quarrel over property disputes. Following the incident, the former’s mother felt insulted and committed suicide.

Based on Rao’s complaint, the police filed a case of abetment to suicide against Chinna and his wife Venkata Kumari.

“Fearing that the court would punish them, Chinna and his wife pressurised Rao and told him they would seize his land if he did not withdraw the case.Feeling depressed, Rao took his life,” said the SI.

A case was filed against the couple and they were taken into custody.