Trial run on Benz Circle flyover today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As construction works on the Benz Circle flyover in the city have been completed, the authorities have decided to allow vehicles on the project on Monday, for a trial run. As part of it, both heavy and light vehicles will be allowed to ply the stretch in the presence of police personnel and district administration officials.

TDP leader and MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani had laid foundation stone for flyover on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway to ease traffic congestion. However, due to changes in the designs and structure, the commencement of the project was delayed by eight months; full-fleged works began only in March 2018. The project, which is developed on a 1.47 km-long stretch from Skew Bridge Junction till Novotel Hotel, has been implemented at an outlay of `80 crore. As per the initial announcement made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the six-lane project was scheduled to be completed by December, 2018. Due to delay in sanctioning of funds and changes in the design, the execution was delayed by 14 months. All necessary works regarding the flyover bridge were completed in the last week of January. Recently, Srinivas Nani, accompanied by officials concerned, inspected the flyover and stated that arrangements were made for the official inauguration of the flyover by Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari this month, official sources claimed.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, NHAI project director M Vidyasagar said a trial run by both heavy and light vehicles will be done on Monday in the presence of district officials and police personnel.

Any shortcomings would be set right by the end of February. Tenders will be invited shortly for the second lane flyover bridge works proposed earlier, he added. “We have sent proposal of `30 crore required for the service roads, to the Centre,” Vidyasagar said and added announcement regarding the project’s official inauguration will be made, after examination of the situation during the trial run.