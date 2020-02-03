Home Cities Vijayawada

Trial run on Benz Circle flyover today

TDP leader and MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani had laid foundation stone for flyover on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway to ease traffic congestion.

Published: 03rd February 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As construction works on the Benz Circle flyover in the city have been completed, the authorities have decided to allow vehicles on the project on Monday, for a trial run. As part of it, both heavy and light vehicles will be allowed to ply the stretch in the presence of police personnel and district administration officials.  

TDP leader and MP Kesineni Srinivas Nani had laid foundation stone for flyover on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway to ease traffic congestion. However, due to changes in the designs and structure, the commencement of the project was delayed by eight months; full-fleged works began only in March 2018. The project, which is developed on a 1.47 km-long stretch from Skew Bridge Junction till Novotel Hotel, has been implemented at an outlay of `80 crore. As per the initial announcement made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the six-lane project was scheduled to be completed by December, 2018. Due to delay in sanctioning of funds and changes in the design, the execution was delayed by 14 months. All necessary works regarding the flyover bridge were completed in the last week of January. Recently, Srinivas Nani, accompanied by officials concerned, inspected the flyover and stated that arrangements were made for the official inauguration of the flyover by Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari this month, official sources claimed.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, NHAI project director M Vidyasagar said a trial run by both heavy and light vehicles will be done on Monday in the presence of district officials and police personnel.

Any shortcomings would be set right by the end of February. Tenders will be invited shortly for the second lane flyover bridge works proposed earlier, he added. “We have sent proposal of `30 crore required for the service roads, to the Centre,” Vidyasagar said and added announcement regarding the project’s official inauguration will be made, after examination of the situation during the trial run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benz Circle flyover
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp