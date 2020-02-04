Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Benz Circle flyover only for heavy vehicles, cars; trial run conducted

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conducted a trial run on the much-awaited Benz Circle flyover in the city on Monday.

Vijayawada traffic

Heavy vehicles and cars ply the recently-completed Benz Circle flyover in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) conducted a trial run on the much-awaited Benz Circle flyover in the city on Monday. District Collector A Md Imtiaz accompanied by Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and NHAI project director M Vidya Sagar inspected the flyover and allowed movement of heavy vehicles in the Kolkata-Chennai direction.

However, the flyover is meant for only heavy vehicles and four-wheelers. “No two-wheelers will be allowed on it as the construction has a three-lane road with paved shoulders,” said NHAI project director M Vidya Sagar.

‘’The flyover is a part of the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam Highway expansion works taken at an estimated cost of `747 crore. Around `80 crore was spent on the construction of flyover-1 between Skew Bridge Junction and Novotel Hotel and is aimed at reducing the traffic congestion on the NH, especially near the Benz Circle Junction,’’ Imtiaz said, adding that steps were being taken to officially inaugurate the flyover by the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in March.

The total length of the flyover is 2.35 km and an 880 metres-long approach road for it has also been developed by the company which is constructing the flyover.A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared for the construction of second flyover and tenders in this regard will be invited shortly.  

The project is estimated to be completed within two years after finalising the tenders. Instructions were given to TRANSCO officials to speed up the power supply works and ensure street lighting on the flyover at the earliest, he informed.

