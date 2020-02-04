VMC begins using emulsion-based cold mix to recarpet roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its green initiative, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has began using emulsion-based cold mix instead of hot bitumen mix for recarpeting of damaged and pothole-ridden Jawaharlal Nehru Road stretch between Gandhi Hill and Kaleswara Rao Market on Monday.

Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh formally launched the ‘Z Patcher’ advanced technology vehicle, which performs road patch works using emulsion-based cold mix. On the occasion, vehicle procurement contractor Srinivas Rao informed the civic body chief that cold mixes are prepared by mixing aggregates with bitumen emulsion at ambient temperature compared to the hot mix prepared at high temperatures which pollute the environment.

Water supply to be halted for a day

VMC will halt drinking water supply for the divisions in circle-II from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning to develop intersection for the pumping main line connected to the newly-constructed water reservoir near Singh Nagar flyover. In a press release issued here on Monday, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh called on the residents in the respective divisions of circle-II to store the water supplied on Wednesday. The to-be-affected areas include New Rajarajeswaripet, Indira Nayak Nagar, Tammina Durga Rao Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Ramakrishna Puram, Devi Nagar and AS Nagar