8 panchayats merge with Tadepalli municipality

According to the order (MS 97) issued by MAUD secretary, the merger has been done after the municipal council resolved to accept the proposal.

Published: 07th February 2020 10:06 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued an order notifying the merger of eight-gram panchayats — Undavalli, Penumaka, Prathuru, Vaddeswaram, Ippatam, Mellempudi, Chirravuru and Gundemeda — with Tadepalli Municipality.

The MAUD department has issued another order reconstituting the search committee for suggesting names for filling the posts of chairperson and members of Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) as and when they fall vacant. The reconstitution has been done since the chairperson appointed earlier, JSV Prasad, has been transferred. In the reconstituted three-membered committee, SCS and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who was a member earlier, has been elevated as the chairman.

Search panel for APRERA members
The department has issued another order reconstituting the search committee for suggesting names for filling the posts of chairperson and members of APRERA. Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the third member.

