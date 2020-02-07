All eligible beneficiaries to get pensions: SERP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Executive Officer P Raja Babu said that the government will verify the details of those announced ineligible to secure social pensions after displaying the social audit list in village secretariats and will sanction pensions for all those eligible.

In a release issued here on Thursday, he said all those proved eligible in the social audit will get the pensions of February and March at one time.

Stating that sanctioning of pensions is a continuous process, he wanted all those being eligible to stop worrying as the pension will be given to every eligible beneficiary.