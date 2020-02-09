Lecturers pursuing PhDs demotivated: College teachers' association in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An association of government college lecturers has raised concerns on lack of assistance by universities in the state to lecturers/associate professors who seek to pursue PhD programmes. It said the universities were not allowing those, who wish to pursue PhD courses, to provide guideship, despite fresh UGC guidelines stating so.

“As per the UGC guidelines of 2016 and 2018, the universities should provide PhD seats to the lecturers of the colleges affiliated to them. In case of lack of seats, a 10% Supernumerary Quota should be made available by that particular institution. However, this is not the case here,” said president of Government Degree College Lecturers’ Association of AP, Raj Gopal, and added prominent universities in the state had been written to in this regard.

He added: “Some of the most important criteria for NAAC accreditation to a college are how many research seats their lecturers have been allotted in the university concerned; and how many have been allowed to guide students.”