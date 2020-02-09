Let’s grow together: Andhra government to firms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government is going ahead with the slogan of ‘Let’s grow together’ in industrial development, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has invited the investors to explore the opportunities in the Sunshine State.

Addressing a conference on ‘Modern Automotive Technologies’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Saturday, the minister asserted that the State has emerged one of the best investment destinations in the country.

The State government is giving top priority to eco-friendly electric vehicles, he said and added 5,000 buses in the AP Public Transport Department will be replaced by electric vehicles soon.“AP offers a comprehensive set of advantages for companies looking to establish their units. We are developing two industrial corridors (Visakhapatnam - Chennai and Chennai - Bangalore). We are sure that these corridors position the State as a preferred manufacturing and trading hub,’’ he said.

Explaining the pro-industry environment in the State, he said the government offers encumbrance free land through APIIC, which makes it easy for companies to buy/lease land for their activities.Explaining the availability of human resources and skill development training programmes in the State, Goutham Reddy said AP is number 1 in Ease of Doing Business. Proximity to six operational seaports and seven airports, round-the-clock power supply are some other advantages the investors find in AP, he said.“We are also developing plug and play parks for MSMEs. These MSME parks will ensure balanced growth and create employment,” he said.

Later, Mekapati met Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) managing director and chief executive officer Sanjya Murthy (IAS) and discussed the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area as part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. The minister also had an interaction with National Skill Development Corporation ME and CEO Manish Kumar.