Home Cities Vijayawada

Much-awaited Madhura Nagar railway underbridge to come up at Rs 17 crore

As many as 18 trains commute to Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Narasapur from Vijayawada through Madhura Nagar.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much-awaited railway underbridge (RUB) near Madhura Nagar railway station will be developed in the months to come, as the State government has approved Rs 17.42 crore, out of Rs 50 crore sanctioned to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), for it.

As many as 18 trains commute to Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Narasapur from Vijayawada through Madhura Nagar. As such, the railway gate there remains closed for approximately an hour a day, making it difficult for the vehicular traffic going to and coming from Bhanu Nagar, Pasupu Thota and Devi Nagar during the peak hours.

On several occasions, the situation turned so bad that emergency services such as ambulances and fire tenders were stuck in the traffic and could not reach the needy persons.

As per the information provided by the civic officials, the Railways and the VMC entered into an agreement for construction of the RUB at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh in 2012. However, the project could not be executed due to reasons unknown.

In 2019, then MLA of the Central constituency, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, and the civic officials took part in a ground-breaking ceremony for materialising the project. However, there was no work executed with regards to the RUB.

Recently, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh wrote to the State government, citing the need for the construction of the underbridge near Madhura Nagar and requested for allocation of necessary funds for the same.

Considering the severity of the problem being faced by the residents of Madhura Nagar and its surrounding areas, the government directed the civic chief to make use of Rs 17.42 crore from the special grant sanctioned in September 2019. “The RUB will be constructed between the Mosque Centre, Bhanu Nagar and Madhura Nagar Park. Ancillary works, such as construction of retaining walls and approaches on both sides of RUB, will be taken up by the VMC,” said a senior SCR official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhura Nagar railway station Vijayawada railway underbridge
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp