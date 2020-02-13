APDCL, DOT ink pact to improve connectivity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at developing communication facility in remote and tribal areas, Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation Private Limited (APDCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (APLSA) at a programme held at Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Office here on Wednesday.

APDCL chairperson and managing director Sumit Kumar and DOT APLSA director L Sreenu signed the agreements and exchanged documents in the presence of APDCL CEO A Raveendra Reddy, DOT APLSA deputy director A Robert J Ravi and other representatives.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sumit Kumar said that drone technology is being utilised by 14 different heads, commercial, technical, agriculture, mines, health, education, survey and security to provide better services to the public. Highlighting the uses of drone technology, he said the technology came in handy for the State government in tackling the Titli cyclone which devastated Srikakulam by damaging the communication system in October 2018.

Elaborating further, he said that the corporation effectively utilised the technology during relief operations and provided medical supplies.

“Around 46 drone teams constituted by the corporation, conducted a drone survey and identified 2,400 housing sites in the State in a short span of time, which will be distributed to the homeless poor under the Navaratanlu scheme announced by the government,” he said, adding, APDCL will provide drone-based support needed for implementation of the project as required by the DoT, provide requisite drone-based data collected from time to time and act as operational partner.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenu underscored the need of encouraging drone technology to develop communication systems in remote and tribal areas and to reduce intensity of medical emergencies.

Under the MoU between the APDCL and DOT, APLSA will provide design and development of the project.