Home Cities Vijayawada

APDCL, DOT ink pact to improve connectivity

Highlight uses of drone tech in relief operations, education, health, agriculture.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Exchanging of MoU between APDCL and Department of Telecommunications at Andhra Pradesh Fibernet office in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Exchanging of MoU between APDCL and Department of Telecommunications at Andhra Pradesh Fibernet office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at developing communication facility in remote and tribal areas, Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation Private Limited (APDCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (APLSA) at a programme held at Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Office here on Wednesday.

APDCL chairperson and managing director Sumit Kumar and DOT APLSA director L Sreenu signed the agreements and exchanged documents in the presence of APDCL CEO A Raveendra Reddy, DOT APLSA deputy director A Robert J Ravi and other representatives.

Later, addressing a press conference, Sumit Kumar said that drone technology is being utilised by 14 different heads, commercial, technical, agriculture, mines, health, education, survey and security to provide better services to the public.  Highlighting the uses of drone technology, he said the technology came in handy for the State government in tackling the Titli cyclone which devastated Srikakulam by damaging the communication system in October 2018.

Elaborating further, he said that the corporation effectively utilised the technology during relief operations and provided medical supplies.

“Around 46 drone teams constituted by the corporation, conducted a drone survey and identified 2,400 housing sites in the State in a short span of time, which will be distributed to the homeless poor under the Navaratanlu scheme announced by the government,” he said, adding, APDCL will provide drone-based support needed for implementation of the project as required by the DoT, provide requisite drone-based data collected from time to time and act as operational partner.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreenu underscored the need of encouraging drone technology to develop communication systems in remote and tribal areas and to reduce intensity of medical emergencies.
Under the MoU between the APDCL and DOT, APLSA will provide design and development of the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DOT APDCL Andhra Pradesh Fibernet
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp