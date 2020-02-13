Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada civic body revises change of land usage charges

While charges for institution of use may also be revised, the department said that it would be collected at the prevailing rates until further orders.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that uniform change of land use (CLU) charges for gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) were ‘not scientific and justifiable’, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has revised the charges.

According to an order (MS 102) issued by municipal department secretary J Syamala Rao on Wednesday, the government prescribed rates based on the basic market value of the land. “It is observed that the present change of land use (CLU) charges are being collected for all lands uniformly in gram panchayats and ULBs irrespective of land values, resulting in the owners of the lands with lesser land values paying on par with the those who own higher land values, which is not scientific and justifiable,” the order read.

As per the new notification, the CLU charges would be one per cent of basic market value as per registration department on site area levied towards CLU and one per cent of basic market value on total built-up area.

