Night shelter exclusively for women to come soon in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A night shelter exclusively for destitute women is likely to come up in the city. In a meeting with officials and organisation responsible for maintaining the shelters here on Thursday, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh questioned them why several people were still spending their nights on footpath near the bus stand and railway stations even when the civic body operated night shelters there.

Venkatesh, who reviewed the condition of existing night shelters and steps to be taken for improving their infrastructure, suggested the officials concerned to conduct a special drive across the city and shift the destitute to the nearby shelters at the earliest.

The town planning department was asked to make necessary arrangements for developing a temporary night shelter for women at the Balaji Nagar community hall at the earliest. He added that biometric attendance system be introduced for the staff in night shelters to ensure transparency.