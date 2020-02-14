PDS rice worth Rs 7.64 lakh seized in vigilance raid at Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Based on a tip-off, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department officials of Eluru and Vijayawada along with Civil Supplies and Revenue department officials, raided Amaravati Agro Poultry forum at Parvathapuram Village of Chatrai mandal in Krishna District.

During their checks, the officials concerned found 156 gunny bags bearing the stamp of the Civil Supplies department and 693 multi-coloured plastic bags (total 849 bags), containing public distribution system (PDS) rice weighing 42,450 kg.

The Vigilance and Enforcement officials said the accused Vangara Lakahmana Rao, worked as a manager in the poultry farm. He along with Monirul Islam Mada Umamaheswararao and Nalla Vasu purchased the PDS rice for Rs 15 per kg.