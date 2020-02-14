Seven projects from Krishna district takes part in Inspire-awards MANAK

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With seven projects, Krishna topped the list of districts with most projects selected for the national-level Inspire-awards MANAK.

As many as 63 students from the district took part in the state-level contest organised in Kadapa on Thursday, as part of the national-level competition.

The selected projects from Krishna district were of students from St Joseph EM High School, Gunadala, ZP High School in Kalidindi, ZP High School in Kanuru, ZP High School in Kanuru, Gandhiji Muncipal Corp High School in Vijayawada, VP Siddhartha School in Vijayawada and Komma Reddy Talent school in Bantumilli.

As many as 67 students had taken part in the district level contest.A total of 50 projects, out of the total 701, were selected for the national-level competition to be conducted in a couple of months.