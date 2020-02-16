Red Cross sets Guinness record for most blood donation sign ups

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP chapter of Indian Red Cross Society on Saturday made it to the Guinness World Records for making most people sign up for blood donation in eight hours. While around 30,000 students from the city took part in the blood donation drive organised on the day, only 10,200 of them could sign up due to age restrictions.

Stressing the need for more blood donors, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who launched the campaign, told the students, “Please remember the blood you donate gives someone a chance at life. One day that someone may be a close relative, a friend, a loved one of yours or even you. I believe that awareness on importance of voluntary blood donation should be spread among the youth and wish that no one should lose life due to non-availability of blood. The world is watching us creating a world record.”

This year, Indian Red Cross Society will also complete 100 years of its service and, to mark this occasion, thematic celebrations are planned country-wide. “This record is like the cherry on the cake as it is being made in the centenary year,” added the governor. Apart from participation of 1,000 volunteers in the campaign, RTC buses were also arranged to ferry students from their colleges to the spot.