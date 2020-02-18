Rajasthan varsity to offer scholarship to Vijayawada students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: JK Lakshmipat University of Rajasthan has announced a national talent search initiative to shortlist deserving students for its flagship higher education programme. As part of this, the university will select 100 students from Vijayawada, off whom the meritorious ones will be provided a scholarship of Rs 4.5 crore. The university offers 17 courses such as artificial intelligence, internet of things and robotic process automation in the engineering stream. Further information regarding the procedure is available on the university’s website.

“We are constantly trying to bring a transformation in the way we deliver quality education to our students. The education sector is dynamic with plenty of opportunities. It is our belief that consistency and patience to deal with those changes is the key to evolve in an ever-changing world of education,” said an official.