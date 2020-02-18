Two Vijayawada division railway staff awarded for timely action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two employees from the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) have received the ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards for showing alertness in duty and taking timely action to prevent untoward incidents. SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya presented the awards to them during a meeting on Monday.

Ch Kiran Raju from Rajahmundry was awarded for detecting a broken outer coil spring of a wagon in goods train on December 18; A John, points-man, Krishna Canal, received the award for detecting smoke emanating from a hot axle of a goods train on December 24. Mallya also reviewed the punctuality and loading performance of the zone and instructed the officials to carry out a technical study.