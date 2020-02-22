Vijayawada echoes with ‘Namah Shivaya’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sivalayams across the city reverberated with ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Jay Bholenath’ chants as devotees made a beeline for darshan of the Lord on the occassion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday.



Thousands began their day by taking a holy dip at Durga Ghat in Krishna river with pandits gathered around to help people conduct poojas. “Shivaratri is one of the most auspicious occasions to hold pujas for the well being of the self and one’s family members. Every year, thousands visit the ghat and use our help and knowledge to pray to the Lord,” said Pujari Vishwanadh, who was busy in performing rituals for a family from Chittoor district at Malleswara Swamy temple.

Devotees in large numbers also prayed to the Lord at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru. Many carried the holy water of the Krishna river and milk, fruits, sweets and jewellery to the Sivalayam to perform ‘abhishekam’. A special team of 30 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were engaged to ensure that no untoward incident takes place at Durga Ghat, where devotees took holy dip.

“The NSS and other volunteers have done a great job in helping the elderly and physically-challenged persons, and distributing water to the devotees waiting in queues. Support from the police department was also commendable. Though two children had separated from their parents, they were found and reunited within minutes,” said a temple official.

Meanwhile, nearly 25 groups from nearby villages participated in the competition, organised as part of the celebrations, of making the highest ‘prabhalu’ at Yanamalakuduru. Prabha Mahotsavam in the evening was a visual pleasure for thousands of devotees who made their way to the hill top through the Ghat Road.



“I come here every year with my family and friends. The Prabha Mahotsavam is a fun and devotion-filled event as many people walk to the temple dancing and singing,” said 37-year-old Netra Reddy.

The Malleswara Swamy temple also witnessed footfall of nearly 60,000 devotees. Special arrangements were made and the devotees can enter the Sivalayam only for three days, said temple EO Suresh Babu.

Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board recorded a sharp increase in noise pollution levels. The recordings in some areas crossed 100 dBs as against the permitted value of 40dB. Advising the merry-makers to celebrate the occasion but also keep the environment in mind, a PCB official said, “Such festivals can also be celebrated without loud speakers and crackers. What is the use of celebrating something at the cost of harming oneself?” Even the doctors expressed concern and said a human ear could tolerate a maximum of 70dB for a span of two to three hours in an entire day.

