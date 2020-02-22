Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada echoes with ‘Namah Shivaya’

On Maha Shivaratri, 25 groups from nearby villages competed in ‘prabhalu’ contest; 30-member SDRF team deployed at Durga Ghat where many took holy dip

Published: 22nd February 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

A procession of ‘prabhalu’ taken out at Yanamalakuduru; people queue up at the Kotappakonda hill shrine. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

A procession of ‘prabhalu’ taken out at Yanamalakuduru; people queue up at the Kotappakonda hill shrine. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sivalayams across the city reverberated with ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and ‘Jay Bholenath’ chants as devotees made a beeline for darshan of the Lord on the occassion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday.

Thousands began their day by taking a holy dip at Durga Ghat in Krishna river with pandits gathered around to help people conduct poojas. “Shivaratri is one of the most auspicious occasions to hold pujas for the well being of the self and one’s family members. Every year, thousands visit the ghat and use our help and knowledge to pray to the Lord,” said Pujari Vishwanadh, who was busy in performing rituals for a  family from Chittoor district at Malleswara Swamy temple.

Devotees in large numbers also prayed to the Lord at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru. Many carried the holy water of the Krishna river and milk, fruits, sweets and jewellery to the Sivalayam to perform ‘abhishekam’.  A special team of 30 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were engaged to ensure that no untoward incident takes place at Durga Ghat, where devotees took holy dip.

“The NSS and other volunteers have done a great job in helping the elderly and physically-challenged persons, and distributing water to the devotees waiting in queues. Support from the police department was also commendable. Though two children had separated from their parents, they were found and reunited within minutes,” said a temple official.

Meanwhile, nearly 25 groups from nearby villages participated in the competition, organised as part of the celebrations, of making the highest ‘prabhalu’ at Yanamalakuduru. Prabha Mahotsavam in the evening was a visual pleasure for thousands of devotees who made their way to the hill top through the Ghat Road.

“I come here every year with my family and friends.  The Prabha Mahotsavam is a fun and devotion-filled event as many people walk to the temple dancing and singing,” said 37-year-old Netra Reddy.

The Malleswara Swamy temple also witnessed footfall of nearly 60,000 devotees. Special arrangements were made and the devotees can enter the Sivalayam only for three days, said temple EO Suresh Babu.
Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board recorded a sharp increase in noise pollution levels. The recordings in some areas crossed 100 dBs as against the permitted value of 40dB. Advising the merry-makers to celebrate the occasion but also keep the environment in mind, a PCB official said, “Such festivals can also be celebrated without loud speakers and crackers. What is the use of celebrating something at the cost of harming oneself?” Even the doctors expressed concern and said a human ear could tolerate a maximum of 70dB for a span of two to three hours in an entire day.

‘Har Har Mahadev’

Devotees in large numbers also prayed to the Lord at Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada. Many carried the holy water of the Krishna river and milk, fruits, sweets and jewellery to the Sivalayam to perform ‘abhishekam’.

The Malleswara Swamy temple also witnessed footfall of nearly 60,000 devotees. Special arrangements were made and the devotees can enter the temple only for three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maha Shivratri
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp