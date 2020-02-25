Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to auction scrap from demolished 'Praja Vedika'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Monday issued a notice to auction the scrap items of the demolished ‘Praja Vedika’ (Grievance Hall).

Praja Vedika was constructed adjacent to the rented residence of former CM N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli and was demolished in the last week of June 2019 citing that the building was constructed on the Krishna river bed in violation of rules.

However, the debris of the building was left at the same place all these months and the TDP leaders have been criticising the government for failing in even clearing the debris and utilising the furniture. The auction will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 4.