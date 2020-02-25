Vijayawada police bust fake kidney racket

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Monday busted a fake kidney donation racket and handed over Rs 90,000 to a victim who lost the money to the fraudsters. The victim, Kanna Siva Naga Urvasi of Bhavanipuram, last month came across a web link asking for kidney donation while browsing the internet.

Willing to donate her kidney for some extra cash, she accessed the website and submitted her details. After that, she received a phone call asking her to pay an initial amount of Rs 10,000 for registering to National Kidney Foundation and another Rs 1.1 lakh for other purposes.

However, she did not get any response even after paying the amount. She grew suspicious and filed a petition in the Spandana cell in Vijayawada on January 1, 2020. Based on a complaint, city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao instructed cybercrime police to investigate the case. "By communicating with the bank and e-wallet company, we recovered Rs 90,000 from the accused’s account and froze another Rs 24,845. A case has been registered and the case investigation is on," said Rao.

Cyclist killed in accident

A cyclist died on the spot after being hit by a speeding car in Crombway Road under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the driver, hit the cyclist and stopped only after crashing into a wall, injuring two others.