Home Cities Vijayawada

CBI to probe illegal detention of trio by Guntur police

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal confinement of three persons by the Guntur district police.

Published: 26th February 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged illegal confinement of three persons by the Guntur district police. The CBI will also have to submit a report on its investigation to the court.A bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice D Ramesh passed orders to this effect after the police differed with a report submitted by the principal senior civil judge, who, on the directions of the court, looked into the allegations that the trio were illegally confined by the police.

The case pertains to the disappearance of three persons — Nalabolu Adinarayana, Rayudi Srinivasa Rao and Tumati Srinivasa Rao — from their respective residences after which their relatives approached the Guntur and Pattabhiuram police and a missing case was registered on October 14, 2019. The relatives also submitted a representation to the Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police seeking action based on their complaint.

Trio vanished from their residences in October, 2019

As the police failed to trace the missing persons, their relatives filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on October 30 seeking its intervention to get the police to produce the missing persons in court. 
The Principal Secretary (home department), Guntur Urban SP, and Guntur CCS DSP were made respondents, while CCS Circle Inspector Venkat Rao was also made a respondent in his personal capacity. The court asked the police to submit a report on the petition.

Meanwhile, the trio were produced before the court on October 31 by the Chebrolu police in a cricket betting case. When they were produced before a magistrate, they said they were in police custody since October 14. The petitioners produced the statements made by the trio before the High Court.Going through the statements of the three persons, the High Court instructed the Guntur district principal civil judge to inquire into the role of the police behind the confinement of the trio and submit a report.

The civil judge submitted the report to the court when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. As the court started to look into the report, the police differed with its contents. With this, the Bench ordered the CBI to probe the alleged illegal confinement of the trio by the police and submit a report. The matter was posted to June 17 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court CBI Guntur police
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp