Finally, Budameru canal to get facelift at Rs 19 crore

Funds sanctioned; VMC to invite tenders in March first week

Published: 26th February 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Budameru canal in Vijayawada filled with water hyacinth.

Budameru canal in Vijayawada filled with water hyacinth. (Photo| EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move, the Vijayawada civic body will focus on developing greenery and beautification of the Budameru canal, which has been subjected to severe pollution since decades. The proposed project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore procured from Budameru Development Fund in two phases - Rajarajeswaripet-Ayodhyanagar (Budameru Bridge-Reach-1) and Devi Nagar-Gunadala (Reach-2). A decision in this regard was taken by the civic body during a recent meeting headed by district collector and VMC special officer A Md Imtiaz.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) executive engineer ASN Prasad said the civic body has mooted the project to prevent residents of Ramakrishnapuram, Vijayadurga Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Karmika Nagar and Devi Nagar from dumping their household waste in the canal, which is 37-km-long from Mylavaram to Ventrapragada of the district. “The corporation recently procured an equipment worth Rs 45 lakh for removing waste and water hyacinth accumulated in the canal over the years. The cleaning works are progressing steadily and will be completed before the commencement of the project,” Prasad added.

Elaborating further, the VMC engineer said as part of the plans, the beautification works of the Budameru canal will be similar to the greenery developed adjacent to Bandar and Eluru canal bunds in the city. After the request for proposal (RFP) was invited, a Hyderabad-based company was appointed the consultant for drawing the concept and plan for the proposed beautification project. 

Stating that the development plan includes revival of the water body and its banks as well, Prasad said the entire project will be executed in two phases. “Apart from cleaning the clogged canal, bio-fencing would be done. The entire stretch will be illuminated with lights and made accessible to the public for recreation.” The official added tenders in this regard would be invited in the first week of March.

Unauthorised structure demolished
In the wake of recent ACB raids, the town planning wing of the VMC carried out a special drive and demolished an unauthorised structure at Sri Ramachandra Nagar. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, VMC city planner A Lakshmana Rao said the department had identified an additional floor in a G+3 building and served notices on its owner under Section 452 (1) and (2) Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act 1955. However, the owner commenced the construction works without official permission

