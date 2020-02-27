Food safety sleuths raid general stores in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday carried out raids at wholesale and general stores in one town here. The raids were conducted on the basis of complaints filed against a few traders for poor quality products.

During the inspection, the officials reportedly found that some traders were selling products with expiry dates and were charging more for purchases.

Addressing media persons, regional assistant food controller N Purnachandra Rao said one dry fruit trader violated FSSAI rules by indulging in sale of misbranded products and not giving bills to the customers. He also said some other traders were found using artificial colours to enhance the appearance of food grains.

Rao requested the public to demand bill for every purchase. He said samples collected from the stores will be sent to laboratory for testing.