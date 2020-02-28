Railway Police get 68 mobile security devices to catch offenders in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 68 mobile security check devices (MSCDs) were given to the Government Railway Police (GRP) by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to identify history sheets of suspects through their fingerprints in Vijayawada and Guntakal railway divisions, said Deputy Superintendent of Police A Subhash Chandra Bose.

Addressing mediapersons at GRP Superintendent’s office here on Thursday, Bose said of the total 68 devices, 30 were given to 15 police stations in Vijayawada railway division and 38 devices for 19 police stations in Guntakal railway division.

Explaining about the functioning of the device, he said, ‘’Constables who were patrolling near the railway stations will be given the devices. If they came across any person roaming suspiciously, he will scan the fingerprints of the person with the device. After scanning the fingerprint, the device will gather the data from the servers and the entire information of the suspected person (provided he has a history) along with photograph, case sheet and hometown will become available. In the next step, the police will take the suspected person into custody and shift to the local police station,’’ DSP said.

Elaborating further, Bose said the police have checked 978 suspected persons in Vijayawada railway division limits through the device and identified around 100 of them as old offenders. Among them, the GRP personnel had arrested three offenders. Challa Mahesh, 35, a native of Karimnagar on whom there are 40 theft, rape and murder cases; eight non-bailable warrant (NBW) were also pending in Karimnagar and Warangal and he was caught with the help of the device and handed over to Karimnagar police.

Around 15 theft cases are pending against N Vara Kumar, 23, from Muthagudem in Khammam district in Telangana and D Srinu, 33, a chain snatcher from Sattenapalli in Guntur district against whom 24 cases are pending, he said.

Guntakal DSP G Vasanth Kumar said 383 suspected persons were checked in the Guntakal railway division and 53 of them were identified as old offenders. Recently, additional DGP (Railways) N Balasubramaniam had directed the GRP personnel to make use of the device in running trains to nab the suspected persons and handover them to respective police stations as a step to providing safe journey for the passengers, he said.