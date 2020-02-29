Sixth Andhra state-level drama competition begins at Ghantasala Music College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tapasvi Cultural Arts and AVK Foundation began the three-day Vishwa Bhushan Nata Sarvabhouma Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Kala Parishad sixth State-level drama competition at Ghantasala Music College in Vijayawada on Friday.

Two dramas were performed on the first day. The evening began with a Kuchipudi dance performance by U Namrata. The first drama titled ‘Prema Pottilaloki’ was written by Bharath Kumar, directed by Sheikh Shafi and the story was by P Venkateswarao. The drama was performed by Amateur Dramatic Association from Chilkaluripet.

The story revolves around an old couple, whose children are settled abroad. Another drama titled ‘Edi Kathakadu’, written and directed by Reddy Raghavrao was performed by a group from Kakinada Garikapati Rajarao Kalaniketan.Two dramas will be performed everyday at 6:45 pm.