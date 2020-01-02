Home Cities Vijayawada

Develop backward areas in Andhra Pradesh: CPI

Ramakrishna said that the backward areas of North Andhra, Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts should be developed.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CPI has asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposal of shifting the Secretariat from Amaravati and the development agenda to be taken for uplifting the backward areas of the State.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna in a letter to Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that though the RTC employees are celebrating the merger with the State government, farmers of the capital area continue to stage protests. Ramakrishna reminded that Jagan as the Opposition leader, welcomed the proposal of the former TDP government to make Amaravati as the capital of the State.

“Even as the Left parties raised objections against taking 33,000 acre of land for the capital, you welcomed the same during your tenure as leader of the Opposition,’’ he said.

Ramakrishna said that the backward areas of North Andhra, Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts should be developed. Particularly, the backwardness of Rayalaseema can be driven away if irrigation and drinking water is provided to the region while Prakasam district can be developed by setting up Ramayapatnam port and an industrial park in Donakonda.

