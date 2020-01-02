Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra HC: Government has power to probe charges against vice-chancellor

When Damodar Naidu’s counsel said the inquiry was based on an anonymous letter, the High Court made it clear that the letter has the signature of the complainant.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court has said it will not interfere in the decision taken by the State government to initiate a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University vice-chancellor V Damodar Naidu. The court said that the Governor, as the Chancellor of the University, has powers to take disciplinary action against the V-C. At the same time, the State government can order an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities with respect to assets of the university and other aspects, it said.

When Damodar Naidu’s counsel said the inquiry was based on an anonymous letter, the High Court made it clear that the letter has the signature of the complainant. Justice Seshasai said preliminary inquiry and disciplinary action are two different aspects and the government has power to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the V-C. The court, however, said that if there is evidence against the allegations against Damodar Naidu, action should be taken by the Governor, not the government as per the Section 11(7) of AP Agricultural University Act. A university staffer had filed a complaint about the alleged irregularities of Damodar Naidu. Based on the complaint, the government ordered the probe.

Comments

