Home Cities Vijayawada

Flights to New Delhi, Varanasi from city soon

Clarifying about operations of cab services from the airport, the official said based on the instructions from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), tenders will be finalised for the operators.

Published: 03rd January 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The passenger traffic at Vijayawada airport in fiscal 2019-20 is set to exceed its previous year’s figure. While 11.91 lakh persons opted to use the airport services in 2018-19, the passenger traffic till December stood at 11.20 lakh, according to Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudhana Rao.

Briefing the media about the action plan to be followed in 2020, Rao said he was confident that the passenger traffic would see a significant growth as three months were still left in the current fiscal.  ‘’Since October 27, the airport has been handling the winter schedule services efficiently. Proposals for the summer schedule from April are yet to be submitted.”

“Recently, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola assured to improve air connectivity between New Delhi and Vijayawada. Based on the demand, proposals for summer flight services to New Delhi, Varanasi and Shirdi will be submitted,” he pointed out. Madhusudhana Rao added that passengers flying Air India to Doha and Abu Dhabi from Vijayawada can now avail immigration and direct checking services at Vijayawada airport. “The passengers can purchase tickets for international operations from the Vijayawada terminal itself and guidelines in this regard will be announced shortly,” Rao said.

Commenting on direct international flights from Vijayawada, the airport director said parliamentarians and the chief secretary had written to the civil aviation secretary on increasing international flight services and an announcement in this regard was expected shortly. Apart from the operations, Rao said that security has been beefed up and around 200 police personnel, including from Special Protection Force (SPF) were thoroughly guarding the airport, which handles 3,000-3, 500 footfalls per day, he added.

Clarifying about operations of cab services from the airport, the official said based on the instructions from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), tenders will be finalised for the operators. ‘’We are planning to introduce an app-based cab booking system for the passengers. In 2018, tenders were invited and OLA quoted a single bid but withdrew before finalising the tender. Again in 2019, none of the operators participated in the bidding. A proposal has been sent to AAI on the issue and a decision will be taken following their guidelines,” Rao concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada airport Vijayawada to Delhi Vijayawada to Varanasi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp