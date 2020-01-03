New parking system in place at Gannavaram Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to streamline parking at the Gannavaram Airport, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has introduced a new parking policy following the guidelines laid by its corporate headquarters in New Delhi. Under the new system, cars entering the premises would not be allowed to park near the terminal buildings, and all vehicle owners would have to pay according to the time they spend in the vicinity.

Tariffs as per the new system, which was formally launched by Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudhana Rao on Thursday, will come into effect from January 5.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Madhusudhana Rao said the newly-launched facility would not only resolve parking problems at the airport but also improve management of lane near the terminals. “Till now, vehicles were allowed to be parked in the lanes in front of the terminal for free. Under the new system, no vehicle would be allowed to be parked in the area. The drivers are permitted only for dropping an picking up services,” he added.

Elaborating further, Rao explained sufficient staff were deployed for strengthening the lane management system and SKIDATA (India) Private Limited was entrusted with the task. “So far, the vehicle users were being charged Rs 35 to enter the premises and there was no time limit for them. Under the new policy, the minimum fare has been reduced to Rs 20 for 30 minutes or less,” he informed.

The airport director said it has become a hectic task for the staff to manage the traffic during peak hours.

“Taking a note of the issue, the two-lane system was introduced to separate personal vehicles and taxis on the terminal premises. In addition to that, automation of parking management is also being introduced and tariffs are based on the type of vehicles and time limit.”

“Until now, no fines were being imposed for wrongful parking. But from January 5, Rs 500 fine will be imposed for violations in pick and drop lanes by licensees on behalf of the AAI. The licensee will get 25 per cent share from the collection and all government vehicles are exempted from fines,” he noted.