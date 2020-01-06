Onus on hotels to dispose of waste in Vijayawada

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another move to control garbage dumping in open spaces, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to put a check on bulk waste generators by making it compulsory for them to convert their waste into compost.

The Corporation has identified 285 bulk waste generators, which include hotels, restaurants, apartment complexes and markets, in the areas under its jurisdiction. While the prescribed quantity of bulk waste generation is set at 100 kg per day by the Central Board of Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the civic body has amended the rule and reduced it to 50 kg per day. The decision was taken as the city slipped by seven positions in the Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey.

VMC additional commissioner (projects) Sarada Devi told TNIE: “We have decided to reduce the quantity of bulk waste generation so that the city remains clean, which will help us in improving our Swachh Survekshan ranking.”

Off the 285 bulk waste generators, 23 have established their own composting units and are using the compost to plant trees amid other things. For the remaining, the VMC has identified two agencies who would look after the conversion of waste into compost.

Meanwhile, the VMC has recently signed a memorandum of understating with Coimbatore-based Cube Bio-Energy, and is in discussion with another named Bio Garb, for collection and transportation of garbage to a composting unit, followed by re-transporting of the compost. The Coimbatore-based company has also began sketching a plan for the purpose.

“We are yet to decide on the per tonne price. Also, we need to draw a plan about the usage of the compost generated,” said Cube Bio-Energy project manager Sunil Kraleti.

Commenting on the development, VMC chief medical and health officer (CMHO) M Arjuna Rao said the decision to hire agencies for the works was taken to reduce burden on the sanitation workers. “Also, the Corporation can dedicate the time saved in the restoration of Ajith Singh Nagar transfer station.”

However, the Vijayawada Taxpayers’ Association did not agree with the move. “People are already paying taxes to the VMC and the government for the upkeep of cleanliness. Appointing new agencies for the same work, to whom the people will again have to pay from their pockets, is not at all accepted,” said association secretary MV Anjaneyalu. He was of the opinion that apartments could not be considered bulk waste generators. “Each apartment dweller generates the same quantity of garbage as an individual house owner,” he added.

Responding to the association’s statement, Devi said, “VMC sanitation workers have all the right to collect the specified amount of `50 per day from each establishment that comes under the purview of bulk waste generator. As the same was not being ensured in the past, it has resulted in careless littering and dumping of waste. The agencies will make these people pay compulsorily, which will bring in discipline.”

She concluded by saying that the apartments were considered under the said category as many conduct in-house functions and parties, which result in bulk waste generation.