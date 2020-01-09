Home Cities Vijayawada

Unauthorised layouts, plots regularisation in Andhra Pradesh

According to the notification issued on Wednesday through government order (MS 10), the MAUD Department has given three months time for plot and layout owners to apply for regularisation.

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has issued a notification for the implementation of layout regularisation scheme, The Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules, 2020, for unauthorised layouts and plots registered before August 31, 2019. 

The department also noted that unauthorised layouts which won’t apply for regularisation would be liable to legal action and that services such as electricity, water and drainage will not be allowed to such plots, besides recording such sites in the prohibitory property watch register of the registration department, effectively barring any kind of sale transaction on them. 

Plan to regularise unauthorised layouts, plots

It has also prescribed the penalisation charges, which are calculated as per the land rate as on August 1, 2019, based on the category of the site, and also announced incentive if applications are filed at the earliest.

While those who pay the entire penalisation charges within 45 days of issuance of the notification will get a 10 per cent discount on the total penalisation charges, while those who pay between 46 and 90 days will get 5 per cent.

An online module will be developed by the Department of Town and Country Planning specifying which applications are to be filed.

The department has excluded certain lands such as encroached government lands, those on water bodies, land notified under Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and others, from the regularisation scheme.

According to a preliminary study, there are about 2,200 unauthorised layouts across the State.

There are thousands of unapproved plots owned by individuals as well. The department also observed that unauthorised layouts and plots are resulting in discontinuous pockets of development, affecting the planned extension of services.

