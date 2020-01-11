Ex-MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao booked for obstructing Vijayawada cop on duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police on Friday registered a case against former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and other Telugu Desam leaders for obstructing the police from performing duties. According to the police, Umamaheswara Rao and his supporters tried to take out a rally from his house in Suryaraopet to Benz Circle on Thursday, to express solidarity with the pro-Amaravati protesters.

As Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 30 of The Police Act were in place, the Machavaram police reached his house and told him that action would be initiated if he violated the prohibitory orders. Angered, Umamaheswara Rao raised slogans against the Chief Minister and the police, and obstructed SI Arjun and two constables from performing their duties.

“For creating disturbances, violating prohibitory orders and obstructing a police officer from performing duties, a case under Sections 353, 506 and 188 of the IPC was booked against the former MLA,” the police said.