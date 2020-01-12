Home Cities Vijayawada

Paddy worth Rs 555 crore procured from farmers in Krishna district

Joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the pending payments to the farmers will also be cleared shortly and that there was no need of apprehensions.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said 3.03 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured so far from 26,093 farmers from the district through 268 procurement centres. She said that the paddy was worth Rs 555.69 crore of which Rs 392.88 crore has already been paid to the farmers.

The joint collector participated in ‘dial your JC’ initiative held on Saturday. About 17 calls, of which 11 were regarding paddy procurement, were received by her. On the occasion, she said that the pending payments to the farmers will also be cleared shortly and that there was no need of apprehensions.

A few farmers informed the JC that rice millers were not providing transportation to process the stocks. She assured that transportation would be immediately provided and directed the officials to take steps for the same.

