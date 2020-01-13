National Autocross Championship ends on grand note in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian National Autocross Championship (national-level sports car racing competition) concluded at Pavitra Sangamam in Vijayawada on Sunday. This was the first time that a car racing competition was held in the State. A total of 128 participants with 80 sports cars took part in the event. The race was conducted in eight different categories.

Participants from cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chandigarh, Chikmangluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad took part in the event. The tournament began on October 18 in Mumbai, followed with qualifying levels being held at Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chandigarh.The event was organised by Champions Yacht Club, Vijayawada.

"Off late, motor sports are gaining prominence in the State and we are happy to be the ones to bring such an event here for the first time. We took care of all permissions and necessary arrangements were made for the event," said Ajay Kunapareddy, one of the members of the autocross organising committee.