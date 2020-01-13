Home Cities Vijayawada

National Autocross Championship ends on grand note in Vijayawada

A total of 128 participants with 80 sports cars took part in the event which was conducted in eight different categories.

Motorists participated in Autocross championship at Pavitra Sangamam near Vijayawada on Sunday| P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian National Autocross Championship (national-level sports car racing competition) concluded at Pavitra Sangamam in Vijayawada on Sunday. This was the first time that a car racing competition was held in the State. A total of 128 participants with 80 sports cars took part in the event. The race was conducted in eight different categories.

Participants from cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chandigarh, Chikmangluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad took part in the event. The tournament began on October 18 in Mumbai, followed with qualifying levels being held at Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chandigarh.The event was  organised by Champions Yacht Club, Vijayawada.

"Off late, motor sports are gaining  prominence in the State and we are happy to be the ones to bring such an event here for the first time. We took care of all  permissions and necessary arrangements were made for the event," said Ajay Kunapareddy, one of the members of the autocross organising committee.

