Home Cities Vijayawada

NCW team probes police 'excesses' against women farmers during protests in Amaravati

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, along with TDP spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha and former Zilla Parishad chairperson Gadde Anuradha, met the NCW team.

Published: 13th January 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

The fact-finding team of National Commission for Women interacts with women at Thullur village in Guntur district on Sunday

The fact-finding team of National Commission for Women interacts with women at Thullur village in Guntur district on Sunday| Prashant Madugala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four days after taking suo motu cognisance of the reports of alleged highhandedness of the police against women farmers of the capital region during the protests against the government’s proposal to shift the Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, a two-member fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited capital villages on Sunday. The team was bombarded with complaints by women farmers of Amaravati, policewomen, TDP and YSRC.

The team comprising senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar and counsellor Praveen Singh, reached the R&B Guest House in Guntur on Sunday morning. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, along with Telugu Desam spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha and former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha, met the NCW team.

Jayadev showed videos and photos of the protests where women were being dragged and manhandled by police, and submitted a representation seeking action against the government and police for creating unrest in the capital region.

"We have shown all the visuals to the NCW team. Policewomen were not present in several cases. Wherever they were present, their behaviour was worse than policemen. People were not given food and water during detention. The policewomen did not have badges and IDs, which make us question if they were genuine police personnel or not," the MP said.

To counter the charges of the opposition TDP, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and some ruling YSRC women MLAs met the NCW team and submitted a representation.  

Speaking to the media later, Padma alleged that the TDP leaders tried to tarnish the image of the YSRC government by producing fake and fabricated videos of Amaravati protests to the NCW team. She also opined that they were not given proper opportunity to submit the facts and explain how the opposition TDP leaders were creating tension in the capital villages by provoking farmers.

Later, the team visited Thullur village and gathered information from tahsildar A Sudhir Babu and DSP Srinivas Reddy about the alleged incidents of police lathicharge and attacks on the farmers. The NCW team also interacted with the women protesters and enquired about the prevailing situation in the capital villages. Assuring justice to the women, the team asked the police to submit all details pertaining to cases registered and people arrested during the protests.

The team also visited Mandadam where representatives of the Joint Action Committee of Women, explained the alleged atrocities committed by police against women farmers in the name of enforcing prohibitory orders in the capital region and urged it to prevail upon the police to withdraw ban orders under Section 144 and Police Act 30.

Policewomen also lodged a complaint with the NCW team against protesters alleging that they were attacked while performing duties. women police officers Sandhya Rani, Anantha Krishna, Sirisha, Kumari, Venkateswaramma, Appamma, Padma and Syamala alleged that the protestors, including women, indulged in physical attacks and abused them.

In the evening, the NCW team met Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Commissioner of Police of Vijayawada, and sought details of cases registered against the agitating women during the protest rally organised by the JAC of Women at Benz Circle in the city a few days ago. The team collected videos and photographs of the protest.

Earlier in the day, N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Lakshmi, who was injured during a protest at Mandadam  on Friday, at a private hospital in Vijayawada and expressed his support to her family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Galla Jayadev TDP Gadde Anuradha NCW National Commission for Women Amaravati women protesters Panchumarthi Anuradha
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp