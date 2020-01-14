Home Cities Vijayawada

Beneficiaries throng Vijayawada banks to withdraw Amma Vodi assistance

Some people rushed to banks after rumours spread that the government was taking back the money deposited as part of the scheme in case of non-withdrawal

Published: 14th January 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Women queue up at a bank in Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Monday, to withdraw financial aid under Amma Vodi scheme

Women queue up at a bank in Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada on Monday, to withdraw financial aid under Amma Vodi scheme| Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A stampede-like situation prevailed in almost all city banks on Monday with beneficiaries of Jagananna Amma Vodi waiting in serpentine queues to withdraw the amount promised to them under the scheme. They said they received a message in the morning stating that the amount have been credited to their bank accounts.

Under the scheme, mothers, who are below poverty line, of children studying from classes 1 to 12 will get a financial assistance of Rs 15,000. In view of Sankranti and as banks would remain closed on second Saturday and Sunday, women, with their children, waited in long queues for hours to withdraw the amount.

The heavy rush stalled normal banking services on the day. A woman who came to a bank to deposit money into her account had to wait for three hours. She later sought police intervention and called 100. Meanwhile, some banks said they could only give Rs 4,000 to the beneficiaries as the cash with them would be exhausted if they transact large amounts.

"Immediately after receiving the message that Amma Vodi money has been credited into my account, I rushed to the bank," a woman said as she came out of a nationalised bank. However, some alleged that they were not allowed to withdraw the money as they did not have debit cards.

Commenting on the same, a bank official said: "Since the last three days, there has been a steep rise in the number of withdrawals. To avoid cash crunch, we are taking measures and asked those customers without a debit card to apply for one. Once they do, they can withdraw from respective banks and at ATM kiosks."

Rumours

Some people rushed to banks after rumours spread that the government was taking back the money deposited as part of the scheme in case of non-withdrawal

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagananna Amma Vodi Amma Vodi scheme Amma Vodi scheme beneficiaries Vijayawada bank rush
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp