Vijayawada Municipal Corporation plans pilot project to tackle natural calamities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to tackle the natural calamities in the city effectively, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to develop a mechanism with the support of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A few months ago, a UNDP team made a PowerPoint presentation to Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh pertaining to the natural of disasters occurred in the city over the years.

After the presentation of the UNDP team, the Municipal Commissioner had decided to strengthen the disaster alertness system in the city. He asked an expert company in disaster management to restudy the project and develop coordination with the Command Control Room.

Considering the VMC's plea, a Hyderabad-based company has come forward to execute the project under the PPP mode as part of their partnership with the UNDP to mitigate loss of life and property during national calamities.

As part of the project, proposals will be evolved to improve the drainage system in hilly areas to prevent havoc during monsoon. A plantation drive will also be taken up to prevent landslides as a large number of people are residing on hillocks in the city, official sources said.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, VMC Superintending Engineer (Projects) JV Rama Krishna said that a UNDP team and the Hyderabad-based company conducted a ground level inspection in various parts of the city and decided to implement a pilot project in division number 52.

Based on the results of the pilot project, it will be extended to the entire city in a phased manner to mitigate loss during natural disasters.

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) had also sanctioned Rs 3.6 crore for setting up three automatic weather stations and the works will commence soon. "The APPCB has instructed the VMC to procure necessary equipment to clean roads and curb air pollution. The VMC is preparing estimates to purchase machinery and develop end-to-end roads," the SE said.