VMC to increase number of divisions from 59 to 64

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After studying the proposals submitted by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in order to achieve ‘greater’ tag, the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) K Kanna Babu has directed the civic body officials to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 64, based on population.

As per municipal corporation officials, the city spread over 61.66 sq km is home to around 13.6 lakh people. Aiming to achieve ‘greater’ tag for the civic body, the officials conducted a series of meetings with the 54 villages in and around the city and requested them to merge with VMC. However, only 29 villages gave their nod to the merger proposal and their details were forwarded to the CDMA for approval.

However, after studying the proposals, the CDMA directed VMC to increase the number of divisions from 59 to 64 due to rise in population.

“After receiving fresh instructions, the town planning department officials have decided to take the 2011 population census into consideration and draft proposals accordingly to increase the number of divisions.

The officials have decided to conduct a survey to identify the boundaries of existing divisions and design a map including the new divisions,’’ a senior VMC official told TNIE.

He added the drafted proposals will once again be forwarded to the CDMA and action will be taken based on his recommendations.