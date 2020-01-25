96 take Andhra Pradesh NRT test in Vijayawada for teaching jobs in US

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 96 teachers interested to teach overseas as part of a global placement programme have taken an online test conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) in Vijayawada recently.

APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati visited the test centre at Potti Sriramulu College of Engineering and Technology in Kothapet and explained the candidates about the global teachers placement programme and other services offered by the State government through APNRTS.

The test, conducted in association with Acclaim Global Education India Pvt Ltd (AGE)--a subsidiary of Star Tech Group, USA (STG), is for teachers registered with the society and willing to acquire teaching experience of 3 to 5 years in USA. Before the test, a webinar was conducted with teachers already working in USA.