Renovation of Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada at a brisk pace

The works, which began in the middle of 2019, though scheduled to be completed by December itself, were delayed due to various unknown reasons.

Interior view of Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium, which is under renovation at Patamata in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon sportspersons in the city will get to play in a well-equipped indoor stadium, work on which is likely to be completed in the next couple of months. Almost a year ago, the State government has sanctioned around Rs 8.9 crore for taking up renovation works of the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Indoor Stadium in Patamata.

The works, which began in the middle of 2019, though scheduled to be completed by December itself, were delayed due to various unknown reasons. The stadium is likely to be operational by summer.

The indoor stadium inaugurated in 1980s by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), is spread over two acres and was equipped with four shuttle courts, tennis court, gymnasium,volleyball court, chess/carrom coaching arena and nine rooms for accommodation purpose to the players during the events, a civic body official said.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, VMC superintendent engineer (projects) JV Rama Krishna said that over the years, the indoor stadium has hosted various inter-State badminton and volleyball tournaments despite water leakage which damaged the existing courts.

Considering the demand from sportspersons for renovation, a proposal was sent to the government in 2018 and it released Rs 8.9 crore for the renovation works. He said that tenders in this regard were invited in the middle of 2019 and a Hong Kong-based company was entrusted the task of materialising the project.

"The renovation works include a wooden flooring for four badminton courts duly removing the existing flooring, replacement of existing roof of the stadium, false ceiling with gypsum board , LED lighting for the badminton courts, renovation of toilets," Rama Krishna said.

He also said that renovation of driveway behind gallery seating, converting part of existing gallery into VIP gallery including additional storage space for players / trainer’s room, plumbing and electrical works and development of the premises for outdoor games such as volleyball and basketball will be take up soon.

