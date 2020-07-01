Krishna district reports three more deaths, 84 new cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district on Tuesday recorded a whopping 84 Covid- 19 cases, which took the total number of infections to 1,467. A total of 63 persons have succumbed to the virus after three more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. Active cases stood at 804 as 600 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Official sources said 73 new cases were reported from Vijayawada, while the remaining were from Machilipatnam and Nuzvid revenue divisions.

With five people from Balaramunipeta, Parasupeta and Circle Peta and Challapalli testing positive, the aggregate in Machilipatnam division has crossed the 100-mark. Six persons have died of the virus and 42 have recovered so far, said tahsildar NSK Khajavali. He attributed the spurt in cases to the carelessness of some residents. Meanwhile, Nuzvid division reported four new infections. “Due to increasing number of cases, restrictions will be enforced strictly in the containment wards,” said tahsildar M Suresh Babu.

58 NEW CASES IN GUNTUR DISTRICT

Guntur: Guntur district reported 58 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the count to 1,349. Of the 58 cases, 22 were reported from Guntur city alone and the remaining cases from Piduguralla, Amaravati, Narasaraopet and others. As many as 594 persons have been discharged and 737 persons are undergoing treatment in Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 18 persons have died of coronavirus so far.