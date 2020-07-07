STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

LG Polymers didn’t heed early warnings: Report

 The nine-member High Power Committee (HPC) that probed the LG Polymers gas leak in Vizag has said the mishap was caused due to negligence on several fronts.

Published: 07th July 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

LG Polymers

LG Polymers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The nine-member High Power Committee (HPC) that probed the LG Polymers gas leak in Vizag has said the mishap was caused due to negligence on several fronts. The panel, headed by Special Chief Secretary (EFS&T) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, submitted a 4,000-page report on the disaster — that left at least 12 people dead and 585 hospitalised — to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

The uncontrolled release of styrene vapour from the LG Polymers’ M6 tank was due to a runaway reaction, Prasad told the media after meeting the Chief Minister. “A high increase in temperature led to polymerisation, causing runaway reactions. The temperature rose due to the boiling of liquid styrene monomer to 145 degree Celsius, and caused an increase in the pressure of the vapour, which led to an uncontrolled release of vapour from the vents. The final temperature recorded was 153.7 degree Celsius,” he said.

The mishap was caused by a number of factors that were detailed in the report, he further said, adding that the report would soon be placed in the public domain.The company changed the piping system in the M6 Tank in December 2019 without informing anyone, which sowed the seeds of disaster, Prasad said. “The company continued operating in the lockdown period as if the entire company was functioning... They did not change anything. No special care was taken. The district administration had only allowed 45 people to work in shifts,” he said.

The official added that on April 24 the company itself did the “measuring” without involving anyone from outside. The polymer content was extremely high and the firm did not register it as an early warning, he said, adding that the disaster could have been averted if the staff had acted then.The M6 Tank was more than 50 years old and the temperature-measuring probe was at the bottom of the tank. The temperature-measuring protocol adopted was not supported by scientific literature, Prasad asserted, adding that the company set the temperature for styrene monomer at 35 degrees Celsius when it should be less than 20 degree Celsius.The report also found that the emergency-response protocol was not followed. There were 36 manual activation points for sirens, but they were not used.

Shift LG Polymers factory out of residential area: HPC report 

According to him, a CCTV camera captured footage of styrene vapour being released at 2.45 am, but the first reaction from the staff was only at 5.15 am. They turned on water sprinklers, and poured terminating chemicals and high-temperature inhibitors (NDM/TDM). The terminating chemicals got exhausted and there was no stock of TBC at the factory. The mishap could have been averted or mitigated if the terminating chemical was used intensively from 5 am to 1 or 2 pm, but by the time the staff asked for the chemicals to be airlifted, the situation was out of control and the temperature at the bottom of the tank was 153 degree Celsius, Prasad said. 

“There were serious lapses. The committee also studied the short-and long-term impacts and marked the affected areas as red (within 0.4 km), orange (1 km) and yellow (2.8 km) zones. Odour was detected up to 4.5 km from the factory. This has been demarcated on a GVMC map for long-term analysis by ICMR or other organisations,” he explained. In the red zone, styrene concentration was 4,000, while levels above 700 are dangerous.

The official said the report mentions every root cause of the accident, and liabilities under the law. Lapses on the part of the Factories department, PCB, PESO, Town Planning Section and other departments were also detailed, and responsibility fixed for action to be taken. “Lots of lapses by the administration were observed,” he pointed out. Among the HPC’s recommendations is that the LG Polymers unit with styrene and hazardous chemicals be moved out of the residential area or be marked as a ‘Green’ or ‘White’ category industry.

“This is the first such incident with a styrene tank in an industrial unit globally. There are several polymerisation units in the country following old procedures. We have come out with technical suggestions and precautions to prevent such accidents that can be used internationally,” Prasad said, adding that the Chief Minister asked them to conduct a study of hazardous chemical industries and safety precautions in the state.

The report recommended a revamp of safety regulations for factories in the country and state, and suggested setting up a special accident investigation wing to probe every such mishap. It suggested unification of different laws sans  legislation but through notifications and delegations.“We recommended ICMR conduct a study of general health, eyes, skin, lungs, pediatric and womens’ health of all 585 people who were hospitalised, for about a year ,” he said. Jagan directed all departments to take action as per law against those involved in the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers LG Polymers gas leak
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp