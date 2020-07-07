LG Polymers gas leak: Panel blames company, PCB

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The nine-member High Power Committee (HPC) that probed the LG Polymers gas leak in Vizag has said the mishap was caused due to negligence on several fronts. The panel, headed by Special Chief Secretary (EFS&T) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, submitted a 4,000-page report on the disaster - that left at least 12 people dead and 585 hospitalised - to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. The uncontrolled release of styrene vapour from the LG Polymers’ M6 tank was due to a runaway reaction, Prasad told the media after meeting the Chief Minister.

“A high increase in temperature led to polymerisation, causing runaway reactions. The temperature rose due to the boiling of liquid styrene monomer to 145 degree Celsius, and caused an increase in the pressure of the vapour, which led to an uncontrolled release of vapour from the vents. The final temperature recorded was 153.7 degree Celsius,” he said. The mishap was caused by a number of factors that were detailed in the report, he further said, adding that the report would soon be placed in the public domain. Committee chairman said they have fixed negligence on each and every route case of accident and liabilities under different sections of the laws concerned.

Lapses on part of the factories department, pollution control board, PESO, town planning section and other departments involved were also pointed out in details and negligence fixed for action to be taken. “Lot of administration lapses and gaps were observed,” he noted. “The company continued operating in the lockdown period as if the entire company was functioning... They did not change anything. No special care was taken,” he said.