APERC to hear discoms’ true-up charges petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will continue the hearing of the petition filed by the power distribution companies (discoms), APSPDCL and APEPDCL, seeking approval of true-up charges for the financial year 2014-15 for retail supply business. The discoms, last year, had filed a petition claiming that it incurred costs to the tune of Rs 861crore owing to power purchase costs and revenue pertaining to retail supply business. In fact, the commission has combined various petitions filed by the discoms between 2014 and 2019 and has been holding the hearing.

According to the petitions filed, the beleaguered discoms, stating reasons such as deviation in the quantum of power procurement, variation in the approved power purchase costs and actual costs and others claimed a total of over Rs 19,600 crore to be collected as true-up for retail supply business. While it claimed Rs 861 crore in 2014-15, it sought approval Rs 11,144 crore in 2015-16, Rs 3,257 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 4,341.95 crore in 2018-19. Consumer forums have objected to approval of true-up charges as they wo u ld be lev i e d on stakeholders.